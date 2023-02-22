A Ghanaian blogger made a post on Twitter sharing how a businesswoman built and donated a house to an albino woman and her six children for free

The blogger posted pictures of the woman posing with the beneficiaries of her benevolence

Several netizens thanked her for the kind gesture and commented on the post to share their thoughts

A Ghanaian blogger with the Twitter handle @KobbyKyei_ shared photos on social media showing how a Russian businesswoman called Mila Anufrieva built and donated a house to an albino woman and her six children in Senegal.

A businesswoman donates a house to an albino woman and her children. Photo credit: @KobbyKyei

Source: Twitter

The blogger explained that the businesswoman performed the kind gesture for the family after they lost their house to heavy rains last August and desperately needed a place to stay.

The photos @KobbyKyei_ posted showed Mila Anufrieva posing with the family and the house she had built for them.

Netizens react to the kind deed of the Russian businesswoman

Several netizens were impressed by the woman's kind gesture and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Tweenie beenie said:

This is the expression of humanity we have wanted to see for a long time. God bless her.

Sey bae commented:

I'm sure the albino woman did not see it coming. God answers prayers in unexpected ways. This story is a kind reminder always to trust God no matter the circumstance.

Yao Dzifa remarked:

There are still angels in human form on earth. God bless the woman and increase her wealth so she can continue to be a blessing.

Lettz Dinza opined:

These are the things we love to see. This has made my day!

