A lady on TikTok caused an online stir after she shared a video of her grand mansion in Africa, where she lives

The video showed the lady welcoming netizens into the home and taking them on a virtual home tour

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @Iamelanin_tee impressed many when she shared a video of her palatial African mansion. The video showed how she welcomed netizens to the property and embarked on a virtual property tour.

Lady flaunts her plush mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @Iamelanin_tee

Source: TikTok

In the video, the property had a massive compound with two luxury cars parked. It also showed the atrium, living area, poolside, balcony and other impressive features. The house's interior looked well-tiled, and the exterior had well-manicured lawns with ornamental plants.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's mansion

Several netizens were impressed by the luxury displayed at the property and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Fanta said:

When your parents invest the money for 'the house in Senegal'

firstborn001 commented:

If I lived in this house, I would open my phone every day to Snapchat

ndijolly remarked:

This made me smile. Having a fantastic home brings so much pride to the family!! I love this for you.

Mr Wells added:

This best suits a family house. Not just a small family of four or five. This needs a lot of people to make the place jorm

user8443305395064 requested:

Even though I don't know you, I would like us to be in touch. I need one room to sleep in, hmm.

Source: YEN.com.gh