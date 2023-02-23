A lady on Twitter shared a video of a young woman's apartment abroad that got several netizens riled up

The video showed how the young lady's apartment looked tiny, with little space to move freely

Several netizens were unimpressed with the apartment and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Twitter user with the handle @OnyxSuccubus shared a video showing how a lady flaunted her apartment in Tokyo, which did not sit right with many netizens. The lady confessed in the video that the apartment might look small, but she still loved it.

Lady flaunts her small apartment in Tokyo. Photo credit: @hellodeatclera

Source: Twitter

The video showed how the apartment had little space to move around freely. The young lady took netizens on a tour of the apartment and showed areas such as the bathroom, living room, wardrobe closet, kitchenette and bedroom.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video of the small apartment

Several netizens were unhappy about the apartment and commented to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@Iridescence_625 said:

I want a big kitchen. I’ll even live in the kitchen. I can’t live in this kind of place with one burner!

@Elle27Elle commented:

I’m claustrophobic, and I couldn’t breathe watching this. Etihad Residence's first-class flight has more room than this! I cannot

@fyrescotch remarked:

I have broad shoulders, and I sincerely think I would get physically stuck here

@JenShahCellMate remarked

'Here is where all my clothes are.' this lack of closet space is enough for me to say NEXT apartment. Cause there’s no way.

@Fadeawzy added:

Tokyo is too overpopulated. Plus, this isn't the worst home in the world. There are probably over 1,000,000 in NYC who have places this size without the extra accommodations

“Welcome to my new home”: Man flaunts his new home on social media and shows its impressive features

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how several people were delighted when a man showed a video of his new apartment and gave internet users a virtual tour. He flaunted the compound, the living room, the kitchen, the balcony, the parking lot, the bathroom, and the bedroom. Numerous netizens expressed their happiness for him in the post's comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh