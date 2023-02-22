A man made many happy when he shared a video of his new apartment and took netizens on a virtual home tour

He showed areas such as the compound, living room, kitchen, balcony, parking lot, bathroom, and bedroom

Several netizens were happy for him and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @scelow_hlophe got many excited when he made a video showing his new empty apartment. He posted the video on social media with the caption, "welcome to my brand new home!!!"

He took netizens on a virtual property tour, showing areas such as the parking lot, kitchen, living room, bathroom, closet, and bedroom. The man confessed that he was looking forward to making new memories at his new apartment.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's new apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the man's apartment and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

zinhle khoza said:

Congratulations! We are coming for a housewarming party

Miss Zee commented:

Congratulations...I am claiming the grace for a new apartment in Jesus' name

Lwandletheview remarked:

Don’t date there; mind your business at the clubhouse, and be careful with leaving valuables in your car. You're welcome

Goodness opined:

Congratulations!! The last time you were scared to buy on the life you were in

user6097660172764 added:

I love bumping into these on my fyp on my timeline. Congratulations❤️

