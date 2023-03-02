A popular YouTuber in Ghana made a video showing how her apartment got flooded when she woke up one morning

She explained that the pipes underneath her sink leaked, which caused the water to flood her apartment

The YouTuber confessed that she thanked God she hung her smart TV two days before the apartment flooded

A popular YouTuber with the channel Natural Ghana Girl shared a video showing how her apartment was flooded with water that drenched her furniture and belongings.

YouTuber shares how her apartment got flooded. Photo credit: Natural Ghana Girl

The video she posted showed how her couches and bed were sitting deep in the water that filled the apartment overnight. The YouTuber confessed that the flooding resulted from leaky pipes beneath her sink.

She confessed that she was glad her TV was not affected since she hung it on the wall two days before the flooding occurred.

Netizens react to the video of the YouTuber's flooded apartment

Netizens who saw the video felt sorry for the lady and shared their thoughts in the comment section. YEN.com.gh mentions a few below.

Lady F commented:

So sorry this happened to you! It’s “good” it happened before you had a tenant. Imagine having to pay for their damages

whrt100 said:

Nothing anyone can say will reduce the pain and annoyance you must be feeling; only time/perspective can help. But Amen that you've built a beautiful home for your family, God bless you abundantly, and whenever He sends a flood, there's always an incredible blessing at the end of it.

Pharoah Monk remarked:

Be strong, Dela. The flooding has got to be the most emotionally draining setback. But please see this setback as a setup for a come-up!

Bryan Hooper added:

Stay focused, queen, you got this. Challenges make us stronger.

A woman shares how squatters occupied her apartment in Ghana and refused to be evacuated

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a UK-Based woman shared how settlers refused to leave the 5-bedroom mansion she built in Ghana. She revealed in an interview that settlers had lived in her five-bedroom home and resisted being removed. She needed to enlist the police to compel the settlers to leave the property so that she could finish the construction.

