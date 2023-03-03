Famous American singer Britney Spears is set to lose almost $2 million as she finally gets a buyer for her Calabasas mansion in California, USA

The popular singer has accepted $10.1 million from a buyer, which is significantly less than the mansion's asking price

Britney and her 28-year-old husband, Sam Asghari, bought the opulent home in 2022 for $11.8 million before putting it back on the market six months later

According to reports, Britney Spears will lose money upon selling her Calabasas property because she accepted an offer that was almost $2 million below her original asking price.

According to TMZ, the pop diva, 41, first advertised her luxurious mansion for $12 million but has accepted an offer of about $10.1 million, which is $1.9 million less than what she was looking for. Britney and her 28-year-old husband, Sam Asghari, bought the opulent home last year for $11.8 million before they put it back on the market six months later.

TMZ reports that the American singer felt "too exposed" staying at the house. They added that the buyer is a Texas-based personal injury attorney.

According to Architectural Digest, the estate is situated on 1.6 acres of land inside the famous gated Estates at The Oaks community, which consists of a main home and a guest cottage with a combined total of seven bedrooms and nine baths.

The property's main suite features an exercise room, two walk-in closets the size of a small store, a fireplace, a lounge area, and a patio. Additional notable features include a wood-panelled study, a wine cellar, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with a fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with a large island and high-end appliances mainly concealed behind cabinetry.

