A woman amazed many when she shared a video of her mobile home, which she claims is the first of its kind in Ghana

The video showed a movable van with a small sitting area and a bedroom with a bed, pillows and a fan

The lady showed how she and her friends travelled in the van and stopped at leisurely places to have a good time

A lady with the TikTok handle @awaycampers shared a video on social media showing how she converted her van into a home with a small sitting area and a fully furnished bedroom.

The van still worked as a vehicle and doubled as an accommodation. The video showed how she and her friends travelled in the van to leisure places where they had fun.

The TikToker and her friends rested on the bed, had some refreshments in the van's sitting area, and parked by the ocean to grill and have a good time.

Netizens react to the video showing the mobile home

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the mobile home and took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

efyabeauty asked:

Please, where is your location? Or do you have a number I can call you on?

Dino Lingo commented:

This is a great innovation that saves you both money and time. You travel in your van and sleep in your van. It should become more popular in Ghana.

Ewoenam said:

This can put Airbnb out of business in Ghana if it becomes widely adopted.

Shanty & Tony enquired:

Hi, please how much is it?

