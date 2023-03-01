A young lady took to social media to show off the new apartment she acquired where she will be staying

The video showed how she celebrated the milestone with an expensive bottle of champagne and showed two men helping her install a television set

Several netizens were impressed by the woman's accomplishment and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A young lady with the TikTok handle @mami.sky3 took to social media to flaunt her newly acquired apartment where she would stay. She posted the video with the caption, "My new apartment."

The video showed her beautiful apartment and how two men helped her install a smart TV in the living room. It also showed how the TikToker celebrated the milestone with an expensive bottle of champagne.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing TikToker's new apartment

Several netizens were impressed by what @mami.sky3 accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

user3187261129038 said:

Stunning! Congratulations on your beautiful home

Sey bae commented:

I'm always excited when I see young people winning at life! We are not the cry babies people thought we were. We work hard for any good thing that we get!

Narepi Aluti remarked:

That is a gorgeous home you have! I am putting in the work to also get my own apartment soon. Forward ever, backward never!

Nutifafa opined:

It seems TikTok has become all about people flaunting their beautiful homes and cars. God when?

Nonso Diobi added:

Getting the apartment of your dreams solve a lot of problems. You can channel your energy to doing productive work.

