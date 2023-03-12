Ghana's hospitable nature, vibrance economic growth and stable political climate have rightfully earned it the label the "gateway to Africa"

Many foreign nationals flock to the country to live and work there, boosting the country's economic growth and development

Some expensive neighbourhoods in Ghana cater to the needs of the wealthy and boast features that many would be envious of

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana is a lovely place to live and was ranked in 2021 by the Global Peace Index as the second most peaceful country in Africa after Mauritius. As such, several companies set up businesses in Ghana, and many foreigners relocate to the country to live and work.

Luxurious neighbourhoods in Ghana where the rich live. Photo credit: Dimensions, Yaw Pare and Vrbo

Source: UGC

If you wish to move to Ghana from another nation or from one part of Ghana to another, that is better, this is what you need.

These locations are famous around the country and abroad not just because they are expensive for middle-income earners but also because of the extreme luxury they offer.

YEN.com.gh has put together these upscale and desirable neighbourhoods in Ghana, which make up the top five on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. The beautiful Airport Residential Area community

High-rise buildings in Airport Residential Area. Photo credit: Yaw Pare

Source: UGC

Airport Residential Area is located to the northeast of Accra Central. The highly sought-after community gets its name due to its proximity to Kotoka International Airport.

The community has several well-kept streets and neatly lined-up trees, which provide delightful cool breezes that some homeowners enjoy when running or taking leisurely walks in the morning. Children have access to a good selection of schools, most of which are private.

Many offices, including those belonging to international NGOs and various embassies, are in the community. Most homes in the Airport Residential Area have security guards to protect their properties.

2. The luxurious township of Cantonments

Neatly lined-up homes in Cantonments. Photo credit: crystalhomesghana.com

Source: UGC

Cantonments in Accra is one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Ghana. It was initially intended to serve as the military housing for the British colonial administration. It is one of the earliest neighbourhoods in Accra with a modern planned residential layout.

The homes in Cantonments are luxurious and have highly modern architecture. Even the neighbourhood's older amenities have undergone redesigns to give them a contemporary appearance.

The community has several embassies, such as the American and Italian Embassies. As a result, it is home to diplomats, politicians, expatriates and top business executives.

Cantonments has several educational facilities, such as the New Horizon Special School, established in 1972, which offers vocational training to kids with intellectual disabilities.

3. Osu, a friendly suburb in Accra

The bustling commercial district of Osu. Photo credit: buzzghana.com

Source: UGC

Osu is a coastal community in Accra that is popular for its area known as Osu Oxford Street, which is mainly an entertainment area with various shops, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Osu accommodates the Osu Castle (formerly known as Christiansborg Castle), which previously served as the country's seat of government in the 19th and 20th centuries. The castle is shown on the fifty Ghana Cedi note, further emphasising its long history in the nation.

The community is often ranked among the top areas in Accra that are the most boisterous because of Osu Oxford Street, commonly referred to as "the street that never sleeps". The road essentially contains everything that makes up a business and recreation.

4. East Legon, the luxurious home for the rich

The beautiful East Legon neighbourhood. Photo credit: Vrbo

Source: UGC

East Legon is a neighbourhood that borders Spintex to the south, Madina and Ashaley Botwe to the north, the University of Ghana campus and Achimota to the west, and Trasacco Estates to the east.

Many real estate professionals regard East Legon as one of Accra's top hotspots, with houses attracting high prices and rentals.

One of its most recognisable features is the A&C Shopping Mall, which is flanked by several other commercial buildings that serve various needs and interests, including restaurants where many people go to unwind after a long day at work and hold brief meetings.

The A&C Mall is one of the most accessible locations, making it an excellent spot to start when giving directions to locations in the neighbourhood.

East Legon is a neighbourhood that is mainly self-sufficient and offers the convenience of services, transport, and schools being close by.

5. Labone, a prestigious and historic neighbourhood

An aerial view of Labone. Photo credit: Quarcoo, A.K

Source: UGC

Labone is one of Accra's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods. Labone lies close to Osu and is separated by the famous Ring Road.

The community is highly sought-after and combines residential and business areas; unlike Osu, Labone is more residential than a commercial or tourist district.

Three main entry points or access points into Labone may be considered landmarks to get directions to different neighbourhood areas.

Labone is home to the Labone Senior High School and other institutions like the Osu Children's Home. Labone also has the Labone Coffee Shop, one of the community's oldest and most well-known hangouts and landmarks. Recent restaurants like the Chase Restaurant and the Bosphorus Turkish Restaurant have also sprung up.

The safest neighbourhoods in Ghana where people should live

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the top safest neighbourhoods in Ghana. Ghana boasts long-lasting peace and security, which has made it the envy of many other African nations. Despite the nation's relative stability, certain areas of Ghana have higher levels of security than others. A community's safety depends on various distinctive characteristics that set it apart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh