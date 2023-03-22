A Ghanaian man called Daniel Boateng got many feeling sorrowful when he shared the story of how he made a home under a flyover bridge in Accra

Daniel explained that he did not have money to renew his rent at his previous accommodation after it was due, so he had to find another place to stay

He added that God instructed him to use the bridge, and as he did so, he realised there was space beneath the flyover bridge he could use as his accommodation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man, Daniel Boateng, stunned many when they saw a video of his makeshift home under the Atomic flyover bridge in Accra, Ghana.

Homeless evangelist seeks help from Ghanaians. Photo credit: Daily Graphic

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview, Daniel said he did not have money to renew the rent at his previous place, so he had to find another place to stay. According to him, God told him to use the flyover bridge, and that was when he spotted his current place of abode.

He seems to have draped material between two spaces of the bridge to provide shelter for him, under which he had all his belongings and utensils.

Daniel Boateng asks for help

The young man seized the opportunity to ask for help from the authorities and anyone touched by his situation. He confessed he was an evangelist and needed better living conditions to fulfil his God-given assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians react to Daniel Boateng's sad living situation

The young man's unfortunate situation touched several Ghanaians, who expressed their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Stephensen Justice Ansah said:

This is a symptom of helplessness. He is not mad, he only needs help.

Kelvin Kaizer commented:

I feel sad about this man’s situation. He says he doesn’t work. How about if he works as a labourer for masons and at construction sites? He could chop mate or even do kaya small small. The lady he calls his sister could be his girlfriend. May God help him and every one of us.

Abakisi Akangagnang Lawrence remarked:

Let's take mental health serious in this country, he needs help ASAP.

Charles A. Koranteng opined:

This reminded me of when I slept under Achimota overhead 20 years ago.

A beautiful lady falls in love with a homeless man she took home and falls pregnant with his child

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady got pregnant by a homeless man she fell in love with and took to her home. The love tale of a stunning woman and a destitute man has been viewed with scepticism on social media. The woman's story went viral after sharing a video capturing critical moments with the homeless man. The sweet woman said she was expecting a child seven months after meeting the man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh