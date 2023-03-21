A talented level UEW 200 student called Samuel Akonnor expresses his inner feelings through artwork

Samuel has the rare condition of developing seizures anytime he tries to speak, which is why he decided to find a non-verbal means of communication

The talented young man drew Portia Gabor, the interviewer from TV3 he spoke with when she visited him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Samuel Akonnor, a young Ghanaian man who is a student at the University of Education, Winneba, has chosen an unusual way to express his feelings to the world.

In an interview with Portia Gabor of TV3 Ghana, Samuel admitted that he gets seizures anytime he tries to speak, which was demonstrated live on TV.

At one point, the interviewer asked Samuel to stop speaking and communicate with her via text instead.

Samuel Akonnor and some of his drawings Photo credit: @spyno_art, @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Because of his condition, the talented level 200 student chose to find art comfort, which he has primarily perfected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When Portia visited Samuel Akonnor at his home, the young man made a striking drawing of the TV3 journalist, just one of his many artworks.

Below are some comments shared by Ghanaians who saw the video.

Zubaida Sulemana commented:

I got so emotional when I watched his story last night on news 360. Such a smart and handsome man with that condition is heartbreaking, May God make things easy for him.

Sika Egor mentioned:

It is so sad to see him in this condition. May the good Lord heal him in Jesus name amen

Robert Nana Yaw Asante indicated:

Everybody watching this video say God I'm very grateful for who I am. We take simple peach for granted. Let's look at what our brother is going through. May God heal him.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian artist causes confusion in the market after drawing a trader woman with pen and paper in a video

In another fantastic story, Israel Young Ghanaian artist Derrick Apeti, known by his craft name Enil Art, dazzled a group of market women with his skill.

Using just a pen and a small piece of paper, the gifted man quickly drew one of the women while still standing.

Derrick Apeti's artwork attracted attention as he delivered the image to the concerned woman, and the majority of them gasped in surprise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh