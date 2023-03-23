A lady called Aleta Israel stunned many when she shared how she quit her job in America to relocate to Ghana

She mentioned that after relocating to Ghana, she is helping her fellow African-Americans build homes there

Aleta confessed that she came to Ghana 17 years ago for a 10-day program and instantly fell in love with the country, prompting her to move permanently there

An African-American woman called Aleta Israel shared her inspiring life story with YouTuber Jay Cameron about leaving her life in America behind and relocating to Ghana.

Lady relocates from America to Ghana and builds homes for African-Americans. Photo credit: Jay Cameron and Ervin Hajos

Source: Youtube

According to Aleta, she quit her job at Walmart in the United States to move to Cape Coast in Ghana. She said she is building a residential community called Aleta Estate for other African-Americans who want to stay in Ghana.

Aleta mentioned that she first visited Ghana seventeen years ago for a ten-day program, after which she planned to relocate to the country permanently.

Her estate is to help other foreigners in Ghana who may want to stay in the country but do not want to get scammed find a permanent without stress.

Watch the full interview below.

Many react to the video of Aleta Israel sharing her story

The video impressed many netizens who commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Lovely Africa said:

This sister is real, I’m one of them getting land from her! She is so real and honest. I’m glad the highest guided me to her!❤️✊✊

Prince Andy commented:

As a Ghanaian, I've watched tons of videos of African Americans moving to Ghana, and I can say that Aleta is my favourite I love her energy. I can't wait to meet her someday❤️

Glo Riaa Glow remarked:

I love her so so so so much! I can’t wait for my consultation scheduled for May . She is an inspiration, and I can’t wait to see you guys in Ghana. DO IT, GUYS!

A Journey with the Ajayis added:

I had my consultation today!!! So excited to be moving forward with Aleta. Everything was great!

Source: YEN.com.gh