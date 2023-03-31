American celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have acquired a stunning mega-property for $64 million in California, USA

The purchase of this mansion was an afterthought after the couple pulled out of buying a property in the same community

The new home boasts more facilities, including eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, but is nearly twice as expensive as the first house they were going to buy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous American Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent $64 million to acquire a new mansion in California, USA.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy a mansion for $64 million in California, USA. Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff, BackGrid and Mark Singer

Source: UGC

It was revealed that the power couple had intended to buy another house but later pulled out of the sale to buy a new home in the same neighbourhood.

The new home sits on 1.13 acres of land and is nearly twice as expensive as the first house they were going to buy. However, the new property boasts more facilities, such as eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a cinema room, a massive backyard with a pool, a firepit area, a gaming room, an elevator, and a jacuzzi.

More photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 million mansion. Photo credit: Mark Singer

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The property also has a library, which features several floor-to-ceiling bookcases ideal for any book enthusiast.

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck frequented the house after being initially seen looking at it in February.

The house is perched on a hill and overlooks a canyon; a lot of natural light enters every room during the day. The house has at least three storeys with rooms open to balconies or back patios.

Tyler Perry buys a gigantic house in Atlanta, USA, for $100 million

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how American movie producer and actor Tyler Perry is building a $100 million mansion in Atlanta, USA. Tylor Perry, a renowned film producer, actor, and screenwriter, has his sights set on building an enormous estate in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The mansion is in the woods, away from neighbouring residential communities, and appears like a massive castle. The estate is worth $100 million and is anticipated to rank among the most publicised celebrity residences for a long time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh