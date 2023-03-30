A pretty lady took netizens on a tour of her gorgeous apartment and showed them its beautiful interior

She said she conducted the tour responding to some of her followers asking to see her plush apartment

The lady's apartment had a beautiful, fully furnished interior with glass flower vases, scented candles, lamps and other high-end amenities

A young lady with the TikTok handle @rekia_ fulfilled the desires of some of her followers when she gave a brief tour of her plush, fully furnished apartment with many high-end amenities.

She made the video in response to some followers who asked to see the updates she made at her new apartment.

The video showed the lady's apartment in a high-rise residential complex with glass flower vases, a vanity mirror and bedside lamps.

The TikToker said in the video:

Here is a little update on what my apartment looks like. I am still not done, there are artworks and pictures to put up, and I am still changing things around.

Watch the video below.

Netizens are impressed by the apartment's stunning interior look

Many netizens were dazzled by the lady's lavish apartment and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Lwandiswa commented:

I am wholeheartedly in love with your home

WorldOfClarinick said:

So beautiful! I lived in Joburg for four months last year. I am coming back in a few weeks. Your videos have inspired me. Thank you!

ilovezandi M added:

Please, plug us with the lounge rug, sis. Absolutely beautiful home ❤

IamDineoM remarked:

It came together so nicely

