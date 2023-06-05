A man on TikTok has shared a video showing a model one-bedroom house that is estimated to cost between $18,000 and $25,000

The fully furnished house has a bedroom, a living area, a visitors’ washroom, a kitchen, a store room and a porch

According to him, this is to encourage people to build small first before they put up their dream house

A Ghanaian man has encouraged people who are building their homes to construct a one-bedroom house first so they can stay in it while they complete the main projects instead of paying rent.

He explained that building a small house first and continuing with the other apartments later is reasonable instead of building and renting simultaneously.

His caption said:

“Build small First. Build a first house, move in, and then build that dream house! Don't lock up your funds in huge buildings whilst still paying rent.”

In the video posted on TikTok, @e.senaya showed a model one-bedroom house self-contain. The fully furnished house has a living area, an en suite bedroom, a kitchen, a store room, a visitor’s washroom, and a porch.

“We noticed a lot of people start projects that they are not able to finish due to financial constraints. So we came up with a one-bedroom house that you can build with limited funds and move in, then you can have the time to gradually build the main home.”

The plan Senaya shared is expected to cost between $18,000 and $25,000.

Reactions from social media users

TikTokers who commented on the video praised the idea, while some requested the building plan. Below are some comments:

@Kojo Poku967 said:

I think this right here needs to be pushed. This your initiative looks lucrative. Well done sir

Kelvin Browny indicated:

You are the most brilliant person on earth right now waoooo

Gabbyking_1 wrote:

Good job bro pls can I get the plan for this house ? I will appreciate it

Armag£ddon commented:

Great idea! May God bless you.

Emmanuel posted:

This just came at the right time cuz i just bought a two bedroom house today. Pimping go hear word for my hand sha☺️

basseyegbe661 added:

This is brilliant I need more advice on this pls

