A video capturing the aerial view of the magnificent mansion of former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has emerged online

The $3 million residence was reportedly completed in 2016, which was followed by an official grand opening attended by high-profile personalities

Fans and loved ones reacted in awe after the clip showing the luxurious mansion surfaced online

An incredible video showing the aerial view of the reported $3 million mansion of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has surfaced on the internet.

The residence of Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, dubbed La Basilica de Baby Jet, was completed in 2016.

Asamoah Gyan unveils $3 million mansion

According to Graphic Online, Asamoah Gyan, the then highest-paid African footballer, on a weekly wage of £227,000 from Shanghai SIPG, hosted a housewarming celebration for a handful of his closest friends and celebrities.

Old video captures Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion. Photo credit: OpareDawuro Media/asamoah_gyan3.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was invited to tour the mansion located in Weija in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

The three-storey building reportedly has two bars, a swimming pool that overlooks a water body, and a private access route.

The footage giving the aerial view of the magnificent residence amazed fans of the football legend when it appeared on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Asamoah Gyan's mansion

Robert anamolga stated:

Lovely house on a small piece of land. If he wants to use it in the future as a hotel, it will be challenging.

Frozen 4rozen said:

Respect, we remember you at the world cups you played. You represented us well.

Aboaboyah ciciniko asked:

Asamoah, are you happy with your road to the house?

William Aidoo said:

Wow, kudos to Gyan for his achievements.

Sandra Nyarko mentioned:

Wow, lovely house. I hope I build some one day.

Jada Pieterson commented:

My uncle made this house, and all imma say is that the road up to this house is no joke like there's a steep hill but it's great man

Sdxcd Wsfc stated:

Wow, amazing, well done. Keep it up, dear, more blessings go higher.

DONt rePlY iNoC said:

Long live Asamoah Gyan.

Edem A stated:

I don't like the design of the house. There are no plants and no grass. Few steps. And the land is too small.

Qrbb ki said:

Give me one small car ooo, I beg, lol. I'm proud of you, Gyan; you are the best footballer in Africa.

Wode Maya displays a new $1 million 5-bedroom house

