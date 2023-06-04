Asamoah Gyan: Old Video Captures $3 Million Mansion Of Football Star, Fans Admire: "This Is Amazing"
- A video capturing the aerial view of the magnificent mansion of former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has emerged online
- The $3 million residence was reportedly completed in 2016, which was followed by an official grand opening attended by high-profile personalities
- Fans and loved ones reacted in awe after the clip showing the luxurious mansion surfaced online
An incredible video showing the aerial view of the reported $3 million mansion of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has surfaced on the internet.
The residence of Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, dubbed La Basilica de Baby Jet, was completed in 2016.
Asamoah Gyan unveils $3 million mansion
According to Graphic Online, Asamoah Gyan, the then highest-paid African footballer, on a weekly wage of £227,000 from Shanghai SIPG, hosted a housewarming celebration for a handful of his closest friends and celebrities.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was invited to tour the mansion located in Weija in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.
The three-storey building reportedly has two bars, a swimming pool that overlooks a water body, and a private access route.
The footage giving the aerial view of the magnificent residence amazed fans of the football legend when it appeared on the internet.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video of Asamoah Gyan's mansion
Robert anamolga stated:
Lovely house on a small piece of land. If he wants to use it in the future as a hotel, it will be challenging.
Frozen 4rozen said:
Respect, we remember you at the world cups you played. You represented us well.
Aboaboyah ciciniko asked:
Asamoah, are you happy with your road to the house?
William Aidoo said:
Wow, kudos to Gyan for his achievements.
Sandra Nyarko mentioned:
Wow, lovely house. I hope I build some one day.
Jada Pieterson commented:
My uncle made this house, and all imma say is that the road up to this house is no joke like there's a steep hill but it's great man
Sdxcd Wsfc stated:
Wow, amazing, well done. Keep it up, dear, more blessings go higher.
DONt rePlY iNoC said:
Long live Asamoah Gyan.
Edem A stated:
I don't like the design of the house. There are no plants and no grass. Few steps. And the land is too small.
Qrbb ki said:
Give me one small car ooo, I beg, lol. I'm proud of you, Gyan; you are the best footballer in Africa.
