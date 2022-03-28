Borussia Dortmund Announces First-ever African Regional Partnership With MSport

Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund (Borussia Dortmund, BVB) has announced a partnership with Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform Mobile Sport Limited (MSport).

This commercial partnership that has been established between the two brands is the first of its kind on the African continent which came about due to MSport’s strong expertise in technical superiority and service quality, for users across all markets.

The strategic partnership seeks to open up the two brands and bring them closer to users and African fans of the illustrious Germany-based football club.

Players of Borussia Dortmund

The official spokesperson for MSport, commenting about the commercial partnership said:

“At MSport, we firmly believe that sports symbolize our spirit of overcoming difficulties. This is why MSport’s slogan is ‘More than Sport’, as we have always been a passionate purveyor of excellence, opportunities, and growth”.

“This is intricately aligned with Borussia Dortmund’s values as a football club. We are delighted that our partnership will enable us to bring our brand as well as Borussia Dortmund closer to our fans in Africa as a whole.”

ABOUT MSPORT

MSport founded in 2019 is Nigeria’s leading online gaming and entertainment provider, offering unique experiences for our users since 2019. MSport comprehensively covers the most common sports like football, Boxing, Tennis, Basketball as well as e-sports and online games.

The company is also operational in Ghana and Uganda. MSport is gradually expanding to other African countries to offer unique and exciting experiences to bettors as well as create opportunities for the African youth.

MSport is a high-growth brand focused on user experience and a passionate purveyor of excellence, opportunities and growth. Since 2019, MSport has worked to empower youth by supporting their aspirations and ambitions.

One of MSport’s exciting packages is their weekly giveaway that has been running for over a year now. Every Thursday, MSport rewards its users with NGN500,000, GHC5,000 and UGX1,000,000 in Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda respectively. This giveaway reiterates the brand’s resolve to encourage the African youth and create opportunities for them.

Recently MSport partnered with The Next Titan Entrepreneurial reality show to empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The online gaming and entertainment provider is focused on building relationships and offering unique experiences to its users.

With its seamless user interface, MSport offers the best user experience for bettors across Africa. It is a whole new experience when you play via their mobile app.

MSport is committed to Responsible Gaming. MSport has a series of measures for responsible betting which allow customers to limit their spending and it is a mature way of ensuring all involved parties stay in control. MSport is strictly against underage betting, and a strong advocate of ‘18 and above betting only’.

