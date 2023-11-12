An old video of Raphael Dwamena preaching to his followers online has gone viral

The former Levante UD player was preaching to people about the relevance of salvation

The touching video popped up after it was confirmed by the Albanian FA that Raphael Dwamena had died

An old video showing the former Ghana international Raphael Dwamena preaching has many left Ghanaians and football lovers sad.

The video which was shared by @joelbortey on X showed the former Levante UD player in a sober mood preaching about salvation.

He quoted the bible verse James 4:14 where he talked about the futility of life and the need for everyone to work out his or her salvation.

The video popped up it was confirmed on Saturday November 11, 2023 that the the 28 year-old died after he collapsed .

Raphael Dwamena was loved by many people due to his football ability and also because of how he often professed the goodness of God in most of his interviews.

The 1-minute 17 second video had gathered over 200 likes and 7000 views at the time of writing the report.

Watch that video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video expressed their deepest condolences whereas also opined that he should have quit playing football for the sake of his health.

@tindy_dickson stated:

Heartbreaking

@Jnr_wrld commented:

It’s sad but then he knew he had a heart condition and was told to quit but then he still went on to play. Lowkey he caused his own demise. oh well

@kobbyrichyd stated:

Guy wasn’t scared to die. He was prepared for every outcome… May he RIP.

@2legit2Quit_Now reacted:

His soul rest in perfect peace! The lord should indeed show us how to number our days!

Video of Raphael Dwamena's last game trends

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing during a game in Albania.

The 28-year-old footballer, Raphael Dwamena, started in the match on Saturday, November 11, 2023, between FK Egnatia and Partizani but had to be stretchered off after collapsing during the game.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate the striker and he has since passed away.

