Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena passed away suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020

The striker had been advised to quit football by doctors because of the risk associated with his heart condition

Failed transfer in 2017

Raphael Dwamena's heart problems started in 2017 when he tried to make a move to Premier League club Brighton. His heart condition was diagnosed for the first time, and he failed a medical exam, scuppering a move that worth would have been worth €11.4 million.

Implantable heart device in 2020

In 2020, while at Spanish club Levante, Dwamena was fitted with an implantable cardiovascular defibrillator (ICD). This device has been fitted in other players with heart issues.

The device allowed Levante's club doctors to monitor his heart during games. In October 2020, following a move to Danish club Vejle Boldklub, he was stopped from taking to the pitch after his ICD showed values that were considered too high.

First collapse in 2021

In October 2021, Dwamena played in Austria for Blau-Weiss Linz when he collapsed on the field during a game. His ICD shocked him back to life, but the match was abandoned.

There were repeated calls for Dwamena to retire from football, including from Ghanaian doctor Prince Pambo, in November 2021.

Pambo told Joy News he would have advised Dwamena to take a break from football and eventually retire.

"I will be tilted towards wanting to prepare him for a beautiful retirement from sport. When some of these things happen. A bold decision will have to be taken.”

Death after collapsing during league game in 2023

In the 23rd minute of an Albanian Superliga game between FK Egnatia and Partizani, tragedy Dwamena collapsed on the field and died on November 11. 2023.

He was 28 years old.

Dwamena refuses to give up on dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena was not giving up on his dreams of playing football after being diagnosed with a heart problem twice while playing in Spain and Denmark.

The story of a one-time heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan's position in the Black Stars team has been one of inspiration and resilience.

His heart problem was detected while playing for the Danish side, Vejle Boldklub.

