Evans Yamoah Cadman has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, which led him to win gold in the men's high jump

His win makes it Ghana's first-ever gold medal won in the men's high jump at the African Games

He said even though he jumped alone, the support Ghanaians showed him gave him enough confidence to go for gold

Ghanaian athlete Evans Yamoah Cadman has spoken after he secured the country's first-ever gold in the men's high jump at the 2023 African Games.

Evans said he was grateful to all Ghanaians for their support, including those who could not make it to the stadium, but still cheered him on.

In a video shared by TV3 on social media, Evans acknowledged the role the support from Ghanaians played in his sports career and why he believes the win is not for him alone.

Evans Yamoah Cadman said he is grateful to all Ghanaians for their support Photo credit: Evans Adjokatse

Source: Facebook

“I’m very grateful. I’m honoured being a Ghanaian right now. Their motivation, their prayers, and their cheers really kept me going. It wasn’t by might; it wasn’t by strength. It was just like every support Ghanaians pulled together. People who watched from home those who came to the stadium, I really appreciate you turning up for me. I’d say I didn’t win, Ghana won. This gold medal I won is for all Ghanaians.”

At the end of the African Games, Ghana, the host nation, secured sixty-eight (68) medals. Nineteen (19) of them were gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Marian Ama Issaka wrote:

Wow! Maturity to the highest level. Proud of you

Marian Ama Issaka said:

Lol see fine boy please y’all shouldn’t insult me oo . I’m only complimenting what my eyes have seen . Ano watch any game

Solomon Adetunji Omoniya wrote:

You're great boy. Ghana is proud of you

Felicity Otoo said:

Swesconians won. Congratulations champ

Gifty Balbale wrote:

Fineness plus intelligence is what carried me to my husband's house. , all that I wanna say is he's fine and intelligent too.

Ephia Bene asked:

Please he dey single anaa?

Ghana's Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold at African Games

In another story, the final women's football competition at the 13th African Games occurred on March 21, 2024, in Cape Coast, and the Black Princesses won gold.

Ghana's Mukarama Abdullai scored the winning goal, which earned them gold.

As of the time, this brought Ghana's medal count in the 2023 African Games to 50, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze.

Source: YEN.com.gh