A video of the moment an artist presented a painting to Mohammed Kudus at home has gone viral online

The West Ham player looked excited when he saw the painting the young man had made of him

Many people who reacted to the video commended the talented artist for the artwork

A talented Ghanaian artist, @issakart, put smiles on the face of Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus after he presented him with a nice artwork

A TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the West Ham star was seated with a relative in his living room unwrapping the present the young artist gave him.

His face immediately lit up with smiles as soon as he removed the covering and realized that the artwork was a painting of him.

The West Ham player showed the painting to his relative, who also endorsed it.

As a sign of gratitude, Kudus shook hands with the artist and posed for pictures with the painting.

The video captioned "he really loved it" had raked it over 12,000 likes and 120 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the artist for the artwork

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended the young man for the nice artwork

Mohbad12 reacted:

Wow nice one i love it God bless you bro enjoy your day

@Guess_Who commented:

where does kudus stays

Akua Serwaah reacted:

Draw me now oo,!no one should draw me when I become a celebrity. Well done though

user6848918467762Inusah stated:

Kudus, Kudus the key of west ham

Juliet added:

God bless you for putting a smile on his face

Suzan Nakate wrote:

God bless you for the gift bro

efyahipsy indicated:

We appreciate your hand work @Mo_kudus

Akosua Annie remarked:

Very nice painting of you

