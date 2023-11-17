Jordan Ayew in a video was presented with a pencil portrait drawing of him by a talented Ghanaian artist

The young man who made the drawing visited the Black Stars camp and presented the portrait to the player

Jordan however had a very stern look on his face and many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video questioned why he did not smile

A Ghanaian artist in a video he shared on TikTok surprised Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew with a beautiful pencil portrait. The talented artist, who goes by the name Dyan Art visited the Black Stars camp to personally present his creation to the football star.

In the video, the young artist could be seen handing over the portrait to Jordan Ayew.

However, what caught the attention of many Ghanaians in the comment section was Jordan Ayew's seemingly stern expression upon receiving the portrait. Unlike the expected smile or signs of joy, Ayew wore a serious look on his face, leaving fans curious about the reason behind his solemn demeanour.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many questioning why the footballer did not at least crack a smile during the beautiful moment. Some speculated that Ayew might have been focused on the upcoming games or dealing with other personal matters, while others said he was a naturally reserved individual.

Jordan Ayew sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NeneNat said:

Jordan is a true definition of " a smile doesn't mean you are happy" He's one of the most successful amongst his generation but can't just smile

ALLO DANI 4REAL said:

This man nor Dey smile kraa eii

KONTROLA commented:

I was expecting Jordan to smile but eeii daaabi

Solomon Aprim Kplah Logical reacted:

Jordan Ayew hardly smiles, he's so calm.

Jordan Ayew admits he rarely smiles

In another story, a video of Jordan Ayew granting an interview where he opened up on some personal things has gone viral.

He revealed in the video that his mother and aunties complain that he doesn't smile often.

The player added that he was working to improve upon that aspect of his life.

