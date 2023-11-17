Nuamah: Black Stars Player Delights As Talented Artist Draws Him Perfectly, His Reaction Evokes Joy
- A young Ghanaian artist has earned the admiration of Ernest Nuamah for his talent and skill
- This comes after he drew a sketch of Nuamah and presented it to him at the team’s hotel
- Many people who reacted to the video commended the young artist for the artwork
A talented young artist put smiles on the face of Ghanaian footballer Ernest Nuamah after he drew a nice sketch on him.
The video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, spotted Nuamah nodding in approval after being presented with drawing where he remarked that it was very nice.
The Lyon attacker who was delighted with drawing showed the artwork to Kudus to get his reaction to it.
An obviously excited Nuamah in a show of gratitude then shook the young artist's hand and posed for pictures with him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
At the time of writing the report, the video video had gathered over 8000 likes and 37 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend the young artist
Social media users who reacted to the video commended the young artist for the nice artwork.
King Escobar commented:
Good work ... i will come improve on my sketches
Estheroseipoku indicated:
U spoil there bro
Gloria Ofori Afriyie reacted:
Our fine bae I can see him kudos to the whole world
theophilusamoah60 stated:
yh kudus n co do something i mean support am
user8845326651357 added:
try and give hime money ooo
Artist draws man aboard plane
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian artist impressed a stranger aboard a plane with his drawing.
The TikTok video showed the moment the artist handed over the sketch he made to the middle-aged man on the plane.
As soon as the man saw the sketch, his face lit up with smiles after which he turned and shook hands with the artist for the masterpiece.
Policeman delights as artist draws him'
Also, a policeman reacted with joy when a street artist drew him with a pencil and paper.
The law enforcement officer, who is a traffic controller, was overcome with joy when he collected the artwork and saw his face.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh