Ghana's Winnifred Ntumi has made history by winning the country's first gold at the 13th African Games

The trailblazer etched her name in history with her dominance in the highly competitive women's 45 kg snatch game

According to Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith, Ntumi previously bagged a silver in the women's 49 kg snatch

Winnifred Ntumi, a beacon of Ghanaian sports, has earned the country's first gold in the highly competitive women's 45 kg snatch event at the prestigious 2023 African Games.

Her triumph is a testament to her skill and dedication, filling fans with immense pride and excitement.

Athlete Winnifred Ntumi wins first gold for Ghana in Women's 45KG snatch at 2023 African Games.

Celebrated Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith highlighted Ntumi's victory in the highly competitive women's field.

Winnifred Ntumi's silver medal

He indicated that her performance was inspiring, adding to her silver medal in the women's 49 kg snatch from the morning of Sunday, March 10. The sports journalist celebrated Ntumi's achievement across his social media platforms.

''Ghana gold! Winnifred Ntumi gets Ghana's first gold after winning the women's 45 kg snatch. This follows a silver she copped this morning,'' Gary Al-Smith posted with a photo of the athlete on X.

The sports journalist said it's a beautiful coincidence that Ntumi, who has now bagged Ghana's first gold at the 2023 African Games, also won our nation's first three medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Followers of Gary Al-Smith took a moment to appreciate Winnifred Ntumi's incredible accomplishment and the pride she has brought to the nation.

Netizens hail Winnifred Ntumi

YEN.com.gh compiles some of the compliments lavished on the sports star.

@edemgabby commented:

Another good one.

@NanaDarko said:

Amazing.

@Ohenebakwesi3 commented:

Woman king here.

@PerlooOP posted:

Finally!

