Samson Deen, the president of Ghana's Paralympic Committee, has opened up on the list of athletes that absconded in Norway

A group of 'fake para-athletes' has disappeared after arriving in Oslo to represent Ghana at an event

One person has been arrested and the coach of the team passed away after the team arrived in Norway

The National Paralympic Committee has disclosed that the family of the dead coach of the 'fake Paralympic team' that absconded in Norway sent to bring back the corpse have also run away.

The NPC and the Sports Ministry were hit with a visa scandal on Saturday, July 21, 2024, after it emerged that 11 people fled after arriving in Oslo for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon.

The para-athletes, who have been identified as fake, failed to take part in the competition and ran away to other Schengen nations.

One person has been arrested while the coach of the team George Gyamfi Gyasi collapsed and died subsequently in Norway.

According to the president of the National Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, the relatives of the coach sent to bring back his corpse have also absconded.

“If you look at the first application, it was six or seven people they applied for initially. They were denied visas, they got the letters they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one died,” he told Asaase Radio, as quoted by Pulse.

“They subsequently wrote to the Norwegian embassy again and requested to send the families of the one who died. The people went, they couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known. They’ve been identified.”

Para-athletes forged documents

Mr Deen also disclosed that the 'fake team' forged documents to secure their visas for the competition. His comments came moments after the news broke.

The public has called for an investigation into the disappearance of the athletes and how they used the office of the NPC and the sports ministry to travel.

“They forged my signature on the letter and applied for visas for some people who have no affiliation with the Ghana Paralympic Team," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“For this matter, the two remaining individuals have been suspended from anything that has to do with Paralympic Sports in the country.”

