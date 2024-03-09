Musician Shatta Wale made history with his vibrant performances at the 13th African Games opening ceremony

It is the first time the spectacular sports games are being hosted in Ghana from March 8-23, 2024

The dancehall star thrilled fans and thousands globally with his popular songs, and the videos have delighted fans online

Shatta Wale left fans who thronged the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for the 13th African Games opening ceremony something to remember with his spectacular performances.

Adorned in regal Kente over a designer outfit, footwear, and accessories, the dancehall musician stormed the stage to give fans an unforgettable experience.

Shatta Wale’s historic performance at 2023 African Games opening ceremony thrills fans.

Shatta Wale delights fans

The musician captured fans’ hearts and those of many across the globe with his popular songs. He performed in front of sports officials and athletes proudly in their respective country colours.

Besides Ghana, athletes from Ethiopia, Tunisia, South Africa, Burundi, and many other African countries were present. President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also lit up the vibrant opening event with their presence.

The moment Shatta Wale stepped onto the stage to perform was captured on tape, where the entire stadium erupted with excitement.

Apart from Shatta Wale, top Ghanaian singer King Promise and South African artiste Kamo Mphela thrilled the opening ceremony attendees.

Watch videos of Shatta Wale’s performance below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale

The videos of the musician’s performance at the African Games opening ceremony thrilled fans.

Youngnani33 said:

For life is our life .

Bwoy_chillinq indicated:

Shatta Wale is king.

Preko_nana posted:

He’s really a king .

Preko_nana commented:

First time seeing Shatta wearing baggy pants .

Kapy_wolfery wrote:

Face of Ghana!

Davidk8739 posted:

I love this guy. If u hate this, u no be human .

Walebamagikal said:

King Wale.

