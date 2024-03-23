Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah has made history after winning gold in the men’s 200m race final at the African Games

He beat competition from Cameroon and Nigerian athletes to imprint his name in the sands of time

Netizens have celebrated Amoah after Ghanaian BBC journalist George Addo Jnr posted a video of how the athlete clinched victory

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah has etched his name in history with a remarkable victory by clinching gold in the final of the men’s 200m race at the 2023 African Games.

He bagged the coveted medal with a time of 20.70 seconds, becoming the first Ghanaian to win gold in the field since Ohene Karikari in 1973.

Joseph Paul Amoah wins Ghana’s first gold in 200m final in over 50 years at African Games. Photo credit: jp.amoah.

Source: Instagram

Amoah defeats Cameroon-Nigeria

Paul Amoah defeated a stiff contest from Cameroon’s Emmanuel Claude Itounue Bongogne, who finished at 20.74, followed by Nigeria’s Consider Ekanem, who concluded the race at 20.80 seconds.

Besides the personal history, Amoah’s gold is reportedly the first for Ghana’s track athletes after the country won silver and bronze, respectively, in the 4x100m relay finals in the men’s and women’s events.

Amoah’s historic accomplishment has earned him recognition among sports enthusiasts, including Ghanaian journalist George Addo Jnr.

The BBC broadcaster posted a video capturing heartwarming scenes where Amoah beat his contenders to clinch victory.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Joseph Paul Amoah

The video shared by George Addo Jnr garnered accolades for Amoah as many praised him.

@Cultured_NEK commented:

Man is born a runner. He jogs, actually. Congratulations to him.

@o_h_e_n_e_e_e gushed:

Joseph Paul Amoah is the name!

@IamEdenMAYA wrote:

Congratulations Joe Paul, one could see the man was tired from the multiple runs but still managed to pull gold.

@kwekuslimbo posted:

Wow, this guy, what an achievement. Proud of him.

@Pro_designer wrote:

He deserves it.

@AkosuaAmako said:

Wow! Congratulations to him.

@Abrhampromis posted:

Fantastic fantastic JP Amoah especially for beating Consider from Nigeria makes it the sweetest.

@UTDFrederick commented:

Massive congratulations.

Mukarama’s goal for Black Princesses against Nigeria At African Games trends

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s U-20 women’s national football team, Black Princesses, earned a gold medal after a captivating victory over arch-rivals Nigeria’s Falconets on Thursday.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Loveth Edeh putting the Falconets in the lead in the 21st minute. However, in the late minutes, Tracy Twum’s goal brought Ghana back into the game, setting the stage for the thrilling finale.

Mukarama Abdulai added another goal in the 99th minute of extra time. A video capturing her winning goal for Ghana has emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh