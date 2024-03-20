Ghanaian athlete William Amposah took part in the Men's 10,000m finals at the 2023 African Games

Even though he did not win a medal, he set a new national record and got many applauding him for his prowess

William is hopeful he will win a medal in the Men's 5000m final, which he will take part in at the same competition

William Amponsah set a new national record at the 2023 African Games in the men's 10,000m race, even though he missed out on winning a medal.

The athlete went into the 10,000m competition to make history for Ghana by winning a medal.

William Amponsah finished fifth in the final but won the hearts of many spectators who were present to watch the competition.

William Amponsah placed fifth in the men's 10,000m finals Photo credit: George Addo

Ghanaian athlete sets new 10,000m record

The Ghanaian athlete did an impressive time of 29:50.99s, setting a new national record and exhibiting prowess for subsequent competitions.

In the 10,000m competition, Ethiopia's Bogale Nibret Melak won gold with a time of 29:45.37s. Another Ethiopian, Diriba Gemechu Dida, claimed silver at 29:45.68s, and Kenya's Evans Kiptum got bronze at 29:47.61s.

Meanwhile, Celestin Ndikumana from Burundi placed fourth with a time of 29:48.02s.

William's loss came at a time when Benjamin Azamati unexpectedly placed fifth in the 100m Men's final. However, Ghanaians are still hopeful of clinching some medals in athletics since both the men's and women's 4x100m relay teams have advanced to the final heats.

Meanwhile, William is expected to compete in the men's 5000m final, in which he hopes to win a medal.

Ghana's Rose Amponsah win gold

Meanwhile, Rose Amoanimaa Amponsah won Ghana's 10th gold at the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana stadium.

The 22-year-old won the Women's High Jump event by defeating competitors from Guinea and Algeria.

Several Ghanaians who were present to watch the event and those on social media congratulated her for the win.

