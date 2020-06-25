- A throwback photo of Pamela Odame Watara in SHS has popped up online

- The photo shows Pamela without her widely known heavy chest which has made her a star

- A number of social media users who have been surprised have shared varying thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Instagram model, actress, and video vixen Pamela Odame Watara is popularly known because of her well-endowed chest.

But Pamela Watara has not always been the heavy-chested girl we know her to be, at least not when she was a teenager.

A throwback photo of the video vixen has popped up showing how she looked back in the day when she was still in secondary school.

Pamela Watara's throwback photo has stirred reactions Photo source: @pamelawatara

Source: Original

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Pamela Watara is seen standing with two other classmates, a girl and a boy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While the boy, standing in-between the two girls wore a school uniform, Pamela wore a black top over a tracksuit with the other girl wearing a house jersey.

From the setting of the photo, it looked as if there was some sporting activity going on in the school.

YEN.com.gh checks have indicated that the school is Odumaseman Senior High School at Tanodumase near Sunyani in the Bono region.

The caption inscribed on the photo suggests Pamela was called Hawa Watara when she was in senior high school.

Reactions

The photo has got some social media users surprised and talking about Pamela.

@ekua48 funnily said:

"Hawa Watara turn Pamela AKA Ololo breast Nyame Aye Bi Wati."

@fedawusbee seemed to know Pamela very well:

"Her breast has always been huge. she was a classmate to my sister. Guess it is the picture that did the breast good."

@krissy_360 was wondering how she came by the name Pamela:

"So where did she get that Pamela name from."

@obaapa_guccilyn was also interested in the name change:

"And the thing kraa she was called Hawa."

Meanwhile, Pamela Odame recently dropped new videos which she went braless while flaunting her heavy chest.

Just like many of her previous posts, the videos got many of her male followers excited with loads of them commenting.

Source: Yen Ghana