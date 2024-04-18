Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson has shared the secret to his impeccable boxing achievements and successful career

From 1979 to 2008, the retired boxer dominated the boxing world, earning him several titles and accolades, including Professor

Nelson sat for an interview on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, where he credited his remarkable milestones to his unwavering faith in God

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson has opened up about the secret to his successful career that earned him ratings by many as the greatest African boxer of all time.

With his boxing career spanning from 1979 to 2008, his achievements in the ring earned him coveted titles, including the moniker Professor.

Azumah Nelson spills secret to his successful career. Photo credit: The Ring Magazine /Contributor/Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV (YouTube).

Source: Getty Images

Nelson obtained several accolades and championship belts, including being a two-weight world champion, holding the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987, and bagging the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

The icon’s enviable credentials include his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to boxing.

Azumah Nelson credits God

During an interview on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he attributed his success to his unwavering faith in God. He acknowledged God’s protection when he faced fierce spiritual attacks before and during clashes with his opponents.

“There was a time in my career where I fought Gabriel Ruelas twice. The first clash was in Mexico, and 30 minutes before the fight, I experienced severe stomach discomfort that brought tears to my eyes.

“A voice pushed me to pray, so I requested my team to leave me alone in the dressing room. I locked the door and prayed for 10-15 minutes, and the pain subsided,” Nelson recalls.

Nelson mentioned that he learnt to let God fight for him since He does it best, saying:

“The battle is not for me but God.”

Watch the interview below:

Azumah Nelson marks 65th birthday

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson was celebrated by online users when he clocked another significant milestone.

The Instagram account Azumahnelsonbp posted adorable pictures and the iconic sportsman’s coveted credentials to celebrate his new age.

Fans and online users reached out in the comment section to celebrate Azumah Nelson.

Source: YEN.com.gh