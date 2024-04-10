Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson has revealed why his son Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior is no longer a boxer

The former WBC featherweight champion's son started his amateur boxing career in 2017, training under Lartekwei Lartey

However, juggling his boxing career and his education became a challenge, which led to his decision

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson has disclosed why his son, Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior, stopped pursuing a boxing career.

According to the sportsman, his son started boxing while schooling, and juggling the two was challenging.

“I introduced him to boxing at a young age, and he grew up with it, but he later realized he couldn’t do it again. It’s a difficult sport that requires dedication and determination. You wake up at 4 am to go jogging and then hit the gym a few hours later.”

A collage of Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior and his father, the legendary Azumah Nelson Photo credit: @Juliet Bawuah & Elliot Borketey Bortey

Source: Facebook

Azumah Nelson's son started his amateur boxing career in 2017, training under Lartekwei Lartey.

Azumah shares why his son quit boxing

Aside from the challenge of juggling his schooling while boxing, the boxing legend said his son realised that the sport is not for pampered children.

“He realised that boxing is not for ‘Dada ba’ people. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds.”

He told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that Dalvin quit boxing after graduating from the University of Ghana.

When asked how he felt after his son quit boxing, the former WBC featherweight champion said he was not worried.

“I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realised he could not take the blows.”

Azumah Nelson fought 47 bouts during his heyday and won 39 of them. He drew twice and lost six fights.

He was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

