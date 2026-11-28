Australian WWE superstar Bronson Reed died on November 27 at the age of 38 after suffering medical complications

Reed had been injured during a live WWE Crown Jewel segment in Saudi Arabia involving Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi three weeks earlier

Wrestling fans flooded social media to defend Oba Femi as the community mourned Reed's sudden passing

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The wrestling world was left in shock when WWE announced the death of Australian superstar Bronson Reed on Friday, November 27, and the grief quickly spilt into a heated debate online about who, if anyone, bore responsibility.

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was 38 years old at the time of his passing.

WWE confirmed he had suffered medical complications, though the precise circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear, with no official cause released.

WWE Fans React as Oba Femi Faces Blame Following Bronson Reed’s Death

Source: Getty Images

What happened at WWE Crown Jewel

Three weeks before his death, Reed had been involved in a dramatic in-ring segment at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

According to ABC News, during the segment, Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi threw Reed off an elevated stage and through tables as part of a performance involving The Vision.

Reports indicated Reed sustained multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, requiring surgery and hospitalisation before he was eventually transported back to the United States to recover.

WWE has not established any link between those injuries and Reed's death, nor has the organisation placed any blame on Femi, as noted by Nacionale Sports.

Watch the moment Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage at WWE Crown Jewel, as shared on X:

Fans rally behind Oba Femi

As news of Reed's passing spread, supporters came forward to defend the Nigerian wrestler, insisting he should not be held responsible for what unfolded during a scripted performance.

Fan @EaglesMount4031 pointed out that the tables lacked the usual protective padding and that Femi had carried out the agreed spot, writing:

"Unless official confirmation says otherwise, you're just dragging a man's name through the mud."

@asadmasoodqazi described the incident as an unfortunate mistake and called on people to direct their grief elsewhere rather than at Femi:

"I am truly devastated, but it's not Oba's fault!!"

@KendrickWa4479 echoed the sentiment shared by many in the comments.

@SteveAustine_ expressed empathy for the Nigerian star, saying they could only imagine the weight Femi must be carrying in the wake of the heartbreaking news.

@BinzuKing went further, urging the wider wrestling community not to cast Femi as the villain in a tragedy that had no clear culprit.

The outpouring of support reflects a community grappling with grief, with many fans choosing compassion over blame as they come to terms with losing one of the sport's beloved performers.

WWE Director Kerwin Silfies dies at 75

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that long-time WWE director Kerwin Silfies had died at the age of 75 after battling health issues.

Silfies spent more than four decades with the wrestling company, overseeing its live productions from 1985 until his retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Source: YEN.com.gh