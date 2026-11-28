WWE announced a merchandise initiative following the death of wrestler Bronson Reed at the age of 38

Reed, who died on November 27, left behind a wife who is expecting another child and their young daughter

The wrestling world reacted with shock and grief as tributes poured in for the beloved heavyweight star

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World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced it will direct all net proceeds from Bronson Reed merchandise sales to his family after the Australian wrestler died on Friday, November 27, at the age of 38 following medical complications.

The WWE all net proceeds from Bronson Reed's merchandise sales to his family following his sudden death. Photo by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

WWE to donate Bronson Reed's merchandise proceeds

The announcement, shared through the official WWE Shop, confirmed that revenue from products featuring the late star would go directly towards supporting those he left behind.

"In the wake of Bronson Reed's death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support his wife and children," the company stated, as cited by WNS.

According to CNN, Reed, whose legal name was Jermaine Haley, is survived by his wife, Paige, who is currently pregnant, and their daughter.

The timing of his passing makes the loss especially difficult for the family, as they prepare to welcome a new child without him.

WWE described Reed as "a larger-than-life performer, a phenomenal person, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague," and offered its condolences to his wife, children, friends, co-workers and supporters around the world.

Inside Bronson Reed's WWE career

Reed had two separate stints with the promotion. He first joined in 2019 before returning in 2022, and his second run proved to be among the most memorable of his career.

A career highlight came in 2024, when he won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XL, a moment that cemented his standing in the heavyweight division.

He was also the former NXT North American Champion and was known for powerful in-ring performances and intense rivalries.

His death came as a shock to the wrestling community, with many noting how active and prominent he had remained on WWE programming in the period before his passing.

Tributes from wrestling personalities and fans have continued to pour in, celebrating both his contributions to the sport and the warmth he showed outside the ring.

The merchandise initiative gives supporters a tangible way to honour his memory while helping his family through what promises to be an incredibly difficult period.

Meet the Nigerian wrestler linked to Reed's death

In another publication, YEN.com.gh profiled Oba Femi, the Nigerian wrestler whose real-life background has drawn attention following Bronson Reed’s death.

Born Torioluwa Oshiumi Isaac Odugbesan in Lagos on April 22, 1998, the 28-year-old previously excelled in collegiate shot put at the University of Alabama before pursuing professional wrestling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh