Kamaldeen Sulemana: Five facts about Ghana's new darling boy in football

Kamaldeen Sulemana is Ghana's new star boy in Europe

The 19-year-old has been in fine form since joining Stade Rennais in France

The winger started his football at the famous Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo- Ghana

One of the most exciting teenagers in football at the moment is Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana following his blistering start to life in France with Stade Rennais.

The 19-year-old has already bagged four goals in ten games Ligue One matches, and a goal in three game in the Europa Conference League.

Although, he is hogging the headlines in Europe, there are some interesting facts about the winger which YEN.com.gh wants to share with our readers.

PLACE OF BIRTH

Kamaldeen Sulemana was born in Techiman in the Bono East district on February 15, 2002. His parents are Dogomba's from the Northern Region of Ghana. He grew up on the streets of Techiman, where he fell in love with the sport.

EDUCATION

Unlike many who go through the orthodox style of education, Sulemana is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The teen sensation was spotted by scouts at an early, and then immediately enrolled him with the consent of his parents. He had his basic education and training in football at the famous academy.

FIRST PROFESSIONAL CLUB

After impressing at the Academy, the then 17-year-old was sent to Denmark to join the club's developmental partners, FC Nordsjaelland. Sulemana had to wait till he was 18 to sign his first professional contract. A week later, on February 22, 2020, he made his debut against SønderjyskE in the Danish topflight league.

DANISH TRANSFER RECORD

Kamaldeen Sulemana broke Adam Sorloth's long standing record as the most expensive transfer from Denmark when he joined Stade Rennais. The French club paid 20 million Euros for the player yet to clock 20.

YOUNGEST PLAYER TO WIN PoTM AWARD IN DENMARK

Before moving to France, Kamaldeen Sulemana became the youngest player to win the Player of the Month Award in the Danish Super League. At just 19 and two months old, he was named the best player in the month of April 2021.

