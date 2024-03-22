The newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has laid down his objectives for the team

According to the former Black Stars player, he knows the senior national team has sunk low and intends to increase their probability of winning games

Otto Addo was speaking ahead of Ghana's friendly matches with Nigeria and Uganda on March 22, 2024 and March 26, 2024 respectively

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has made known his aim and that of his senior national team coaching staff.

Otto Addo spoke in an interview days before the Black Stars take on Nigeria's Super Eagles in a friendly in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.

After the first game, Ghana will play against the Cranes of Uganda in another friendly on March 26, 2024.

Otto Addo was named the coach of the Ghana Black Stars after Chris Hughton was sacked for poor performance at 2023 AFCON Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

In the interview, Otto Addo admitted how low the Black Stars have sunk in football and his plan to ensure the team rises again.

“We have to be honest to ourselves, the last two AFCONS, we didn’t do so well…In the end, it’s impossible to predict if you win or lose but my aim and the aim of the whole coaching staff is to increase the probability that we win. For this, we have plans, we have ideas. We want to execute them on the field.”

Otto Addo appointed as head coach

Otto Addo was recently appointed head coach after Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 AFCON, which saw the team exit at the group stage.

The Black Stars did not win any of their group-stage matches, leading to displeasure among many Ghanaians and the dismissal of Chris Hughton as head coach.

As an interim head coach, the former Black Stars player led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup. After being named substantive coach, he named fellow ex-Black Stars players Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil to his coaching staff.

