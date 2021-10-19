19-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana makes French Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Ghana winger Kanaldeen Sulemana has made Team of the Week in France

The 19-year-old scored as Stade Rennais beat FC Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday

This is the fourth time the Ghanaian youngster is making the best 11 of the week

Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week by Football Magazine L'Equipe.

The 19-year-old was in top form and scored his side's second goal in the 3-0 victory at the Stade Saint-Symphorien against FC Metz.

In a list of eleven top performers on week ten of the French League, L'Equipe added the high-flying Ghanaian player.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has now been in the team of the week four times since joining the French club in the summer transfer window from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The winger produced a magical moment on Sunday, after he brilliantly received a pass from teammate Flavien Tait before nutmegging an FC Metz defender and then smashing home.

He last 67 minutes of the game but his outstanding display was enough to earn him a place in a squad that has Jerome Boateng, Dimitri Payet and Metteo Guendouzi.

The team also includes three of his teammates, Hamari Traore, Gaetan Laborde and Martine Terrier.

Olympique Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and Strasbourg duo Ibrahima Sissoko and Anthony Caci complete the list.

Sulemana also made the team of the week before the international break, when he provided an assist in the 2-0 win against Paris Saint Germain.

He has now scored four goals for the Red and Blacks in the French topflight and has one goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

