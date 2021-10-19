Ghana's Black Queens arrive in Nigeria for AWCON qualifier against Nigeria

The Black Queens of Ghana have arrived in Nigeria for the first leg of the AWCON qualifiers

The team touch down in Lagos on Monday night for the game on Wednesday

Ghana are hoping to qualify for the Africa Women Cup of Nations next year

The female senior national team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have touched down in the Nigerian city of Lagos ahead of their Africa Women Cup of Nation qualifier.

The Black Stars will be engaging the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first leg of the AWCON qualifier on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team was spotted at the Mohammed Murtala Airport before they move to their hotel.

Black Queens arrive in Nigeria for AWCON qualifiers against Nigeria. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaWomen

A contingent made up of the technical team led by coach Mercy Quarcoo and her players will move to their hotel as she draws her plans to stop Nigeria at their own backyard.

Coach Mercy Tagoe is yet to receive her Foreign based plays as they are yet to arrive in Lagos from their various clubs.

Portia Boakye, Priscilla Adubea and Grace Asantewaa are the three players expected to join the team on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, FC Koln forward Eunice Beckmann has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury she suffered while playing for her club over the weekend.

The Black Queens have the arduous task of eliminating the nine times African champions if they are to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has never won the AWCON despite their high profile on the continent.

The Black Queens were disappointing in the last edition of the tournament, when Ghana hosted and got eliminated at the group stages.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the female national team, the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has taken a subtle dig at the Football Association over the way the sport is managed.

Despite recording her first win at the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament, Mercy Tagoe poured out her spleen at the Association describing the way things are done as a joke.

In the post match press conference, the former Black Queens player drew comparisons between Ghana and South Africa, the team that beat her girls in the opening game 3-0.

