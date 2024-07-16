Gareth Southgate has left his position as England manager days after guiding the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2024

He was appointed England manager in 2016 and went on to supervise the team in over 100 games in his eight-year spell

Under his tenure, the 53-year-old guided the Three Lions to their first major men's final in 55 years at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after losing the 2024 European Championship final to Spain on Sunday, July 14.

The 53-year-old leaves his position after nearly eight years at the helm of the Three Lions.

Southgate led England in 108 games during his tenure, reaching back-to-back Euro finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

According to Transfermarkt, he averaged 2.08 points per game.

In his farewell message, the former Middlesbrough coach expressed immense pride and honour in both playing for and managing England.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," he said, as quoted on the FA's website.

Southgate acknowledged it was time for a change, stating that the final against Spain in Berlin marked his last game as England manager.

"But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Although his contract with the FA was set to expire at the end of this year, he had previously admitted to the German publication Bild via Sky Sports that Euro 2024 would likely be his last tournament if England did not win the trophy.

