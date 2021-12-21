New Ghana Black Stars player, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, who has made only five appearances for the Black Stars, has been tipped to be named in the Stars' AFCON squad

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, born in Ghana but raised in Germany, currently plays his club football for German Bundesliga II side, FC St. Pauli

Daniel Kofi Kyereh went viral in a video where he was seen dancing in celebration of his first Ghana Black Stars call-up under former coach CK Akonnor

Daniel Kofi Kyereh's performances for his club, St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2, looks to have earned him a call up to the Black Stars squad for the AFCON.

St. Pauli Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann, in an interview hinted that the 25-year-old Ghanaian attacking midfielder will be at the Africa Cup of Nations playing for the Black Stars.

"It is definitely the case that Kofi is in the squad of Ghana," said Andreas Bornemann in a recent interview.

The German Bundesliga II side will be without the player to have scored five goals and provided 10 assists to other goals in 18 games for them in the ongoing Bundesliga 2 season.

With St. Pauli up against Borussia Dortmund and HSV in January when the AFCON tournament kicks off, the absence of Daniel Kofi Kyereh is one that would leave a sour taste in the mouth of St. Pauli fans.

For the Ghana Black Stars, the 25-year-old made his official debut in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in September, 2021.

From the comments of the St. Pauli Sporting Director, one can safely assume that although Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is yet to name his squad for the 2021 AFCON, Daniel Kofi Kyereh is one name that would feature.

