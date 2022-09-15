French football coach and former professional player Patrice Latyr Evra arrived in Ghana and he has brought all the energy to the motherland

Courstey of Chipper Cash, Patrice would be touring certain countries in Africa to boost the morale of their supporters ahead of the World Cup in Qatar

In a series of videos that are trending, Patrice was seen enjoying a 'jama' session with some Ghanaians at the Accra Sports Stadium

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former captain for both Manchester United and the France national team, Patrice Latyr Evra, arrived in Ghana on September 13, 2022, and he was definitely given a warm welcome.

Patrice Evra. Photo Source: @patrice.evra

Source: Instagram

The professional footballer arrived in Ghana courtesy of Chipper Cash, an app that allows people send money with ease.

Per the official Instagram page of Chipper Cash, the retired professional footballer would be touring some countries in Africa to meet support groups who would be cheering their country's national team in Quatar.

The statement on the Chipper Cash page read;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

We believe supporter groups are the real heroes of football. So we teamed up with @patrice.evra and the official supporters groups of Ghana , Cameroon, and Senegal to help them make their way to Qatar and bring that legendary African spirit to match days.

Videos of Patrice Evra playing 'jama' with Ghanaian Black Stars supporters

The purpose of Patrice Evra's visit to some parts of Africa. Watch video below.

Some reactions from netizens as Patrice Evra joins in 'jama'

thenanaaba said:

ENERGY

chippercashapp said:

This is so amazing

kenny_brady1 said:

Love this ♥️

freddyclassics commented saying:

Legendary

bereket_m7 commented saying:

What a nice feeling being around people that match your energy

moscowlee6625 said:

Such a good man this guy is such a real man

juliet456360 commented saying:

You’re so passionate

Patrice Evra Meets Akufo-Addo: Ex Manchester United Star & Nana Aba Anamoah Visits Jubilee House, Photos Drop

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Evra, who arrived in Ghana on Monday night, visited the president at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

He was accompanied on the visit by Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHOne TV.0

Photos from the visit of Evra shared on President Akufo-Addo's official Facebook page show the former Manchester United dressed in a fine suit.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh