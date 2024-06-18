Black Stars and AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu has completed a successful hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam

Mohammed Salisu shared photos of his pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca on his Instagram page

Having completed his pilgrimage to Mecca, Mohammed Salisu will now have the honorific title "Alhaji" prefixing his name

Centre Back of the Black Stars Mohammed Salisu has completed one of the five pillars of Islam after embarking on a successful pilgrimage to Mecca.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Salisu was captured with an Arab man, posing for a picture while standing behind the Kaaba, the holy stone at the centre of the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

Mohammed Salisu, Black Stars and AS Monaco defender Photo credit: @salisu_sarki/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The pilgrimage is mandatory for every adult Muslim who has the financial wherewithal to embark on the journey to Mecca at least once in their lifetime.

Due to this, every year, Muslims around the globe who have the means embark on this pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Having successfully fulfilled this religious mandate, Mohammed Salisu, who plays for French side AS Monaco, has now become the latest Alhaji in town.

Alhaji, which the Arabs pronounce as Hajj is an honorific title which is given to a Muslim person who has completed the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Salisu featured in Black Stars World Cup qualifiers

Mohammed Salisu recently featured in the Black Stars doubleheader against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) on matchday three and four of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game against Mali ended 2-1 in favour of the Black Stars of Ghana in Bamako.

The Black Stars also recorded a 4-3 narrow win against the CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi with Jordan Ayew scoring a hat-trick.

Salisu receives a rousing welcome at Aboabo Zongo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Salisu received a rousing welcome back to the Aboabo Zongo in Kumasi, where his career was nurtured.

A large convoy of cars and motorbikes escorted Salisu, nicknamed Sarki, as he toured his community meeting and greeting his kinsmen and fans.

He presented some of his autographed AS Monaco jerseys to a few of his community members.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh