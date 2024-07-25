Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is for almost every football expert the greatest football of all time

The 2022 World Cup winner has been dominating the world of football, becoming the most decorated player in history with 45 trophies

Despite getting better at the vast majority of the opponents he’s faced, there are seven clubs that he has failed to score or assist against in his career

Over the past 21 years, Lionel Messi has participated in countless matches, delivered numerous assists, and scored an incredible number of goals.

There are just seven clubs he has faced without either scoring or providing an assist against.

There are seven clubs that Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist against in his senior career. Photos: Megan Briggs/Pablo Morano.

Source: Getty Images

This is an extraordinary achievement, highlighting the rarity of these teams in Messi’s storied career.

Yen.com.gh has pinpointed these seven clubs that managed to keep Messi at bay throughout his senior career.

Clubs Messi has failed to score or assist against

Udinese

Messi faced Udinese in a Champions League match in 2005 when he was just 18, per UEFA.

Despite Barcelona's 4-1 victory, Messi did not register a goal or assist, though Ronaldinho’s hat-trick and Deco’s goal overshadowed him.

Toronto FC

This game featured Sergio Busquets, Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Messi. The Argentine was injured just 37 minutes into Inter Miami’s game against Toronto FC, as reported by New York Times.

His absence didn’t impact the result, as Inter Miami won 4-0 with Robert Taylor scoring twice in Messi’s stead.

Bordeaux

During a 3-0 win over Bordeaux in March 2022, Messi was absent.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Leandro Paredes scored, but Messi didn’t contribute.

D.C. United

In a close 1-0 victory for Inter Miami over D.C. United, Messi was on the pitch but did not score or assist.

Sergio Busquets provided the lone assist for Leonardo Campana's match-winning goal.

Rubin Kazan

Messi has faced Rubin Kazan four times without scoring or assisting.

Barcelona only won one of those matches, drawing two and losing one, highlighting Kazan as a notable hurdle for Messi.

CF Montreal

In an MLS clash, Inter Miami overcame a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, but Messi played the full 90 minutes without contributing a goal or assist.

Matias Rojas scored directly from a free kick, showcasing his exceptional skill.

UDA Gramenet

In a Copa del Rey match in October 2004, Messi, then 17, was part of a strong Barcelona lineup but couldn’t prevent a 1-0 upset by UDA Gramenet, a Segunda Division team.

