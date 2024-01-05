West Ham United has wished Mohammed Kudus good luck as he departs for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham United has wished Mohammed Kudus well as he joins the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 23-year-old player has been a standout performer for the club, contributing eight goals in various competitions this season.

Despite his absence for AFCON, West Ham in a tweet, wished Kudus and his Moroccan teammate Nayef Aguerd good luck in representing their countries.

Mohammed Kudus joined his Ghanaian teammates to train for the 2023 AFCON which will start on January 13.

However, West Ham manager David Moyes expressed discontent with FIFA rules that allowed Liverpool to use Mohamed Salah in a match while Kudus couldn't feature for West Ham due to rescheduling.

Salah played and scored twice for Liverpool against Newcastle United on January 1, while West Ham's game was moved to January 2, preventing Kudus and Aguerd from participating.

The club's frustration highlights the challenges posed by scheduling conflicts and FIFA regulations during international tournaments.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

Earlier, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hopes among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

West Ham Fan Expects Ghana Not To Progress At The AFCON

In a related development, a West Ham fan expressed concerns about Mohammed Kudus' pending unavailability for AFCON, praising his crucial role in the team.

The fan emphasised Mohammed Kudus' impact, noting West Ham's struggles in his absence this season.

Despite admiring Mohammed Kudus' performance, the fan hopes Ghana doesn't perform well in the AFCON to ensure the player's availability for West Ham.

