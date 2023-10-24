Italian Serie A Club, Juventus FC is set to launch a new football academy in Ghana

Italian top-flight club, Juventus FC is looking to launch a new football academy in Ghana, partnering retired professional footballer, Kwadwo Asamoah.

This new Juventus academy is set to be launched at a press conference on October 27, at Kwadwo Asamoah's SMAC Sports Center, in Accra.

On social media, ex-Black Star winger, Kwadwo Asamoah who is a former teammate of Juventus announced the academy's launch inviting the press, Ghanaian football experts, and other football stakeholders.

Kwadwo Asamoah to champion Juventus FC's academy project in Ghana

Kwadwo Asamoah retired last year from professional football last year to become an agent after over a decade in the Italian top flight, spending six years with Juventus FC.

Heralded as Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight with six Serie A titles, it's not surprising that Juventus favoured Kwadwo Asamoah as a worthy partner for its new academy in Ghana.

The club already has numerous academy across the continent including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Nigeria. Ghana's Juventus academy comes on the heels of Kwadwo Asamoah's impressive strides with his football-related projects including a mini-stadium which is near completion.

Sports enthusiasts react to the news of Juventus opening its academy in Ghana

Scores of Ghanaian football fans have welcomed the news in good faith, looking forward to its impact on Ghanaian football.

@_obeng__k said

Great project for our next generation

@NtimEmanovic said

Why isn’t this trending crazily? This is some good news

@OliverArthurALS said

more talents would see their dream come through.

@slykoko said

Thank you @juventusfc. There’s hope for the talented once again‍♂️

Source: YEN.com.gh