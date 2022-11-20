The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun Sunday with a breathtaking opening ceremony showcasing the beautiful culture of Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium

The occasion saw the official declaration of the 22nd edition of the tournament 'open', with the first game between the host Qatar and Ecuador

Stunning pictures and a clip from the ceremony have emerged on social media

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony accentuating the beautiful culture of Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

Images from the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup. Credit: @FIFAWorldCup.

Opening act and first contest

BTS star Jung Kook began festivities for the opening ceremony as the official act. The Al Bayt Stadium, a multimillion-dollar facility built in Al Khor, hosted Hollywood star Morgan Freeman and the Korean pop sensation, among others.

The ceremony officially declared the 2022 tournament 'open', with the first game of the mega sporting event starting between the host Qatar and Ecuador.

It was a remarkable event at the stadium, where football lovers gathered to cheer their favourite teams.

Colourful scenes from the opening ceremony

Beautiful pictures and a video from the ceremony have emerged on social media, with @FIFAWorldCup sharing lovely scenes on Twitter.

See some of the impressive visuals below:

1. Beautiful opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

2. Team Ghana at the Al Bayt Stadium:

3. Former French professional footballer, Marcel Desailly, shows off the golden trophy at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.

4. The atmosphere at the stadium.

