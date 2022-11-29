Ghanaians have criticised Kudus' club side Ajax Amsterdam for not playing him after they shared a photo on Twitter

The team's official page was elated about Kudus' brace against South Korea on Monday at the 2022 World Cup

Kudus, who has been on the bench for Ajax for a long while, got the backing of his fellow countrymen as they questioned the club

Ghana's win against South Korea in the Group H cracker at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has sparked interesting reactions from citizens of the motherland.

Ghanaians Criticise Ajax For Not Playing Kudus Source: @AFCAjax, mygtvsportsplus

Source: Twitter

One of the peculiar occurrences after the victory was Ghanaians storming the comment sections of Black Stars star Kudus Mohammed's club side Ajax Amsterdam after they shared a photo of him. After the game vs South Korea, the club posted a photo of Kudus on Twitter praising him.

Ajax was proud of Kudus, who was the headline performer in the match. Kudus scored twice for Ghana to secure the Black Stars their first victory of the tournament.

Kudus has been sidelined at his club side for a while, with other players being preferred by coach Alfred Schreuder.

Many Ghanaians felt Kudus was more than good enough to regularly feature for Ajax and made their opinions known to the club.

Ghanaians Fight For Kudus

donmoses1 said:

We always told you he was the best and you kept putting him on the bench. He is our finest asset and we don't joke with him. If you touch Kudus, you've touched all 42 million Ghanaians and we'll all come at you!!!!!

boomfactory_RP also wrote:

Hope you now understand why Ghanaians want him protected always. He is simply the best. Appreciate him now whiles he's still yours.

Gentle_Aikens also commented:

Something Brian Brobbey can’t relate lmao

SDaddybeen also said:

Start him in every match but u don’t wanna do it …Mmoa

Source: YEN.com.gh