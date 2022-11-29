The Ghana Black Stars won their second fixture against South Korea in their 2022 World Cup campaign

The 3:2 victory excited Ghanaians not only in Ghana but those in Qatar as they stormed Doha after the win

The videos of the fans singing and chanting in Doha pleased many netizens, and they dropped comments expressing their excitement

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghana won their second fixture in their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. The Black Stars found themselves in Group H. A group considered the group of "death" as they were paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghanaian Fans In Qatar Storm City After Black Stars Win Source: kipnic79_marus on TikTok

Source: UGC

Black Stars lost their first game narrowly to Portugal but came out victorious against South Korea, winning the tie by three goals to two. The victory has put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians and an abundance of joy in their hearts.

Ghanaian fans in Qatar expressed their excitement in beautiful fashion as they made their voices heard loud and clear in Doha. In a video that surfaced on social media, a crowd of Ghanaians were in what looked like the hallway of the stadium.

They wore replica Black Stars jerseys and waved Ghana flags. They sang "Arise Ghana Youth" and marched across the hallway.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Fans In Qatar Win Hearts

Randy Soulgenie Pete said:

GO GHANA. FROM YOUR BROTHERS IN THE CARIBBEAN DIASPORA

monamhalil also wrote:

FIFA needs to introduce the jama awards. Our talents can't be going to waste laidat

user864552249409 commented:

I have never really understood the importance of this song than now " arise ghana youth "

flat_balance also said:

Is Ghana hosting the World Cup cuz eeeiii.. We are all involved ☄️

C babe also wrote:

Ghana just went to add spice to Qatar Cus the country was too quiet for them

Kudus' Words Before The Ghana Vs South Korea Match Warms The Hearts Of Ghanaians, Juicy Details Drop

In a similar story, A brief conversation between Kudus Mohammed and Kwadwo Sheldon has surfaced online, and this has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The conversation happened prior to the match between Ghana and South Korea on November 28 2022, at the Education City stadium in Qatar.

Many people have commended Kudus' performance in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 as they react to the chat between Kudus Mohammed and Kwadwo Sheldon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh