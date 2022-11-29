One lady who is a profound admirer of Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has dropped a wedding invite which has since gone viral

On the invite, she gave details of the supposed wedding and hinted that she would be wedding the Player of the Match for the Ghana vs South Korea match

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media with other ladies warning the lady to desist from her actions

Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been caught up in an alleged wedding scandal involving one gorgeous Ghanaian lady Salma Abdallah.

Per the invitation making rounds on social media, the lady claimed the wedding would be taking place on January 20, 2023.

Unfortunately, the venue where the marriage rites would take place was not specified in the invite. It stated that it would be held at "123 Anywhere St., Any City, St 12345".

This could imply that the lovely lady has not confirmed the venue for the supposed wedding, since the address is not a real one.

Kudus is currently in Qatar representing Ghana with the rest of the Black Stars team who are participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wedding invitation of Kudus' admirer stirs massive reactions on social media

kwadwosheldon said:

Not approved!!!

ma.sk_on_ said:

which marriage is this

abbeyjonathan550 commented:

Hahaha you can’t be in Ghana and be bored

millyblinksmilly remarked:

herh FIGHT go happen that day MADAM be very careful otherwise I go tie ur wig

maameiv said:

Aah! Wei nyinaa 3ka sen?

johnklu: remarked:

Girls go do this and this serious boys go dawg them or won’t take them serious no more. They don’t know

vha_len_cy remarked:

Kudus is not aware

brianna_brians said:

This can't be true, bcos after me going to follow him it cannot be in vain

munarazz remarked:

Hahahaha Hmm Ghana, you can't be sad in peace oo

