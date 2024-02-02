Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta revealed that midfielder Thomas Partey will face a prolonged absence due to a setback in his recovery process

Thomas Partey's fresh injury makes him unavailable for the upcoming clash between Arsenal and Liverpool

He has been sidelined since October 2023 and struggled to regain full fitness, missing key international tournaments and crucial club fixtures

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, has delivered disheartening news concerning midfielder Thomas Partey, revealing that the Ghanaian will face a prolonged wait before returning to action due to another setback in his recovery process.

Despite positive updates on his fitness, Partey will be absent in the upcoming clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arteta confirmed the setback, stating,

“Thomas Partey had a little setback a few days ago; unfortunately, he’s not available. Whether it is a matter of days or weeks, we will see. He felt something again in a very similar area.”

The 30-year-old midfielder has been grappling with fitness issues since October 2023, and this recent setback adds further uncertainty to his return timeline, impacting both club and country commitments.

Partey's absence has been notable, with crucial misses in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana participated in Ivory Coast. This marks the first time Partey has missed an AFCON since his debut in 2017, having consistently featured in three consecutive AFCON tournaments – 2017, 2019, and 2021.

The setback is a blow to Arsenal as they gear up to face Liverpool at home on February 4. Partey's absence will be felt, considering he has made five appearances in the English Premier League this season.

The Gunners will be hoping for a swift recovery for the midfielder, recognizing the importance of his contributions on the field. As they prepare for upcoming fixtures, Arteta and his team will be eager to see Partey back in action, boosting their midfield and overall squad dynamics.

Thomas Partey And His Partner Have Welcomed Their Daughter

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson welcomed their first child in the UK.

The Ghanaian international welcomed their baby girl on January 23, 2024.

Photos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) saw the Arsenal star and his girlfriend sharing a lovely moment with the baby.

Several netizens congratulated the Black Stars player Partey and his model girlfriend, Janine Mackson.

Old photo of Partey and Janine Mackson surfaces

In another story, an old photo of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend sharing a passionate kiss while on vacation has surfaced online.

The two were all booed up on a boat cruise in Capri, Italy. The two love birds have kept their romantic relationship on the low.

The memories were posted on Janine Mackson's Instagram page on September 1, 2023.

