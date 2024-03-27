Otto Addo Admits Ghana's Performance Against Uganda And Nigeria Does Not Surprise Him
- Otto Addo has given his honest assessment of the two friendly matches Ghana played recently
- He said the failure of the team to win any of their games was not something which surprised him
- He also added it will take time for the Black Stars team to play well and be at its best
Coach of the Ghana senior national team, Otto Adoo, has admitted that the performances of the Black Stars team in the recent friendly games do not surprise him.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association, the 48-year-old coach who asked for his overall assessment expressed unhappiness that Ghana failed to win any of their two friendly games.
"We didn't win a game, which is the general summary, which is bad".
He, however, added that an honest assessment of the team's performances recently makes it clear that the Black Stars team was not in the best shape even before he took over as the coach, and hence, it will take time for the team to play the way he wants.
"This is what I expected, if we are honest, the last game in January we were not good before I came, so its is process,"
At the time of writing the report, the video of Otto Addo's assessment of the team had raked in over 3000 views and 59 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the performances of the Black Stars
Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions of the performances of the Black Stars.
@RufaiAbdulai-fs1ks stated:
Otto Addo please do more than this
@lawrenceatokwamenasowa3947 stated:
For the first time in years, I saw the Black Stars actually playing the football we are accustomed in Ghana. Well done Otto Addo. I can see that there's more to come. The players need to play together for a while
We definitely need the Ayews in the team but we must be bold enough to substitute them when things are not going well or they are tired . That’s my biggest issue right now
@samuelntiameagyei stated:
Otto better than Chris ,at least now we attack more and create chances , charlie buh Otto, u've got more work to do !, I'm beginning to believe in Otto
@jaybronx2618 commented:
Blackstars are in good hands now. The boys are not that bad. They need to be disciplined ,
Jordan Ayew reacts to Black Stars' performance
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has gone public after the senior national team.
The Crystal Palace forward said Ghana's defeat to Nigeria was due to the lack of concentration on the players' path, especially in the first half.
Despite the defeat, he expressed joy over the performance of the Black Stars team in general.
Source: YEN.com.gh